International Superyacht Society Awards

Oceanco

The renowned Dutch shipyard, Oceanco, took home the coveted ISS Award last week for the 85m superyacht Sunrays. The sleek, breath-taking Bjorn Johansson design took away the coveted award for being in the ‘Best Power Yacht in the 65m+’ category.

She is extremely recognizable due to her distinctive teal-colored hull, flared bow and a curvy aluminum superstructure created by the artful Björn Johansson Design with a stately contemporary interior from Terence Disdale Design.

Disdale struck an emotional chord with all those present in the audience when he took the microphone and paid heartfelt tribute to Johansson who tragically passed away during the construction of the yacht.

Showboats Design Awards

CMN

The builders of the highly acclaimed CMN Line 60 took three awards at the Showboats Design Award ceremony. The 60m, Andrew Winch Designed, motor yacht Cloud 9 took awards for the Best Recreational Area and the Best Exterior Design & Styling Motor Yacht alongside her sister-ship Slipstream. The third award went to Slipstream for the Best Crew & Service Area Design.

Perini Navi

Winner of the prestigious Interior Design Award for Sailing Yachts, the 56m Reila is the 46th unit in the Perini Navi fleet and the 7th in the 56 metre series.

This stunning superyacht was designed Perini Navi’s in-house naval architects, together with New Zealander, Ron Holland. Her award winning interior design is from Remi Tessier, based on luxury elegance combined with contemporary style.

Heesen

The shipyard which signed its sixth new-build contract in one year has been awarded Best Bespoke Furniture alongside the impressive Exterior Recreational Area award. After working in the 50-65m range for 10 years, Heesen has achieved impressive recognition for their superyachts, combining technological excellence and elegant design for over 32 years.