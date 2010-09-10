Superyacht Nazenin V

Built by RMK Shipyards in 2009, this sophisticated luxury sailing yacht gained the 2010 World Superyacht Award Judges Special Commendation for ‘Best Sailing Yacht over 45m’.

Featuring naval architecture and exterior styling from Sparkman & Stephens, Nazenin V also offers an enviably lavish interior crafted from the finest materials. This world class cruising ketch is a beautiful blend of traditional styling and contemporary elegance, creating a timeless sailing design.

Nazenin V will be on full display at the MYS with RMK Marine who will also be offering updates of the 45m Ron Holland designed motor yacht- dubbed the BN80 - which is currently in construction.

Superyacht Onyx

Measuring 38.50m, Onyx was built in 2009 by Italian Shipyard Sanlorenzo to join the fleet of the highly popular Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy range.

Onyx was awarded ‘Best Exterior Styling’ and ‘Best Semi Displacement between 30-39m’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards. Featuring a sharp and sleek exterior styling from Francesco Paszkowski, Onyx is a full-aluminium, semi-displacement superyacht with a substantial following in the superyacht industry. She will be at the show with Ocean Independence, offering a stunning display at the T18 berth.

Judges commented on superyacht Onyx and the Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy range, saying, “This class, the smaller of the two semi-displacement or planing classes, was one that saw the widest range of types – open, raised pilot house, and three deck and widely differing in performance and range … her stylish lines and well engineered balconies and doors were much admired, along with the practical layout of both her interior and exterior spaces for both the owner and his crew.”

The Monaco Yacht Show has always been a sign of stability in the superyacht industry, forging the perfect opportunity for brokers and shipyards to showcase breath-taking luxury yachts to clients and colleagues.

With this year’s list of attending vessels comprised of superyachts such as Nazenin V, Onyx, Nero, and Lionheart set against the glittering backdrop of Port Hercules will no doubt be host to the most impressive and magnificent Monaco Yacht Show yet.