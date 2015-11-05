Speaking to us at the 2015 Perini Navi Cup, Pierluigi Portalupi, Senior Underwriter at Axa Yachting Solutions, discussed the varying risks that go hand in hand with yacht ownership.

“Axa Yachting Solutions is dealing with superyachts and Perini Navi is one of the biggest builders of yachts,” he began, “and that’s the reason why we consider it natural for us to be here, dealing with the yachts and insurance of superyachts.

“Talking about today for example, the weather forecast is one of the major claims we can have on board […] and so during regattas heavy weather can have serious damages and so we’re here for example to cover these kind of risks during the race."

He continued: “I consider that there are different types of risk, but I can consider that sailing yachts are more dangerous than motoryachts - I would say, different kinds of risk. That’s the reason why we usually ask a lot of questions before insuring a boat.”

You can view the full video interview with Pierluigi Portalupi above this article.