Helios is a project which represents the Italian studio’s latest take on creative language. Horacio Bozzo commented on the drive behind the project, “The aim of the project was to design a superyacht that, in spite of her size, still looks as a family yacht.”

With clean, sleek and modern exterior lines and a massive superstructure, Helios offers ample exterior spaces with relaxing areas disposed on her six decks. Styling ideas such as the unusual location of the swimming platform stairs and the elegant waist are among the arsenal of innovative features. The low and wide hull shape in the stern evolves into an aggressive profile towards the bow giving a more muscular look.



At her core, Helios is an efficient full displacement motor yacht designed to accommodate 12 (+2) guests on board alongside 29 crew.

Powered by twin 3516B Caterpillar engines of 2525 kW and controllable pitch propellers she can achieve 18+ knots with a trans-pacific range of 6000 nautical miles.