Axis Win Best Designer at the Asian Boating Awards
Horacio Bozzo from the Italian Design and Engineering Company Axis Group Yacht Design, has proudly announced that it has been awarded as Best Yacht Designer at the Asian Marine & Boating Awards 2013, on April 11.
The organizing committee composed by the Shanghai Association of Shipbuilding Industry, China Boat Industry & Trade Association and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition, held the prize giving ceremony during a gala dinner event in Shanghai.
This is the second award received in China after the Best Yacht Designer in Asia of the year 2012.