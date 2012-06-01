While the Exterior Design and the General Layout were designed by Horacio Bozzo, the naval architecture and the engineering of this project will now be developed by Axis Group Yacht Design in collaboration with ISA.



'Panorama' is a fully customized steel and aluminium displacement vessel with modern exterior lines and a double-curvature stem hull for increased efficiency.



The Owner's deck is one of the peculiarities of such vessel with a private balcony - accessible from his stateroom - and a large aft deck terrace. Foldable bulwarks on the main deck grant a spectacular view to the exterior. Noteworthy is the glass elevator that connects all decks, from the lower deck to the flybridge.



A spacious beach club with large foldable stern and side platforms ideal for water toys and tenders docking give also facilitated access to the water by automatic and gentle-angled submerged stairs.



The main garage is located forward on main deck and will carry a 9m tender and a 5,5m crew tender. Two Caterpillars 3512C engines will propel this motoryacht to a speed of 16.5 knots with a trans-pacific range.

Fernando Nicholson from Camper & Nicholsons has been assigned the role of build broker and has stated the scheduled delivery for June 2014.