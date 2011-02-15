The AY45 is a 43.9m sloop currently under construction for repeat customers. The commissioning party of the AY45 have spent the last 14 years sailing the world aboard the AY8 ‘Eclipse’, a yachting experience which inspired them to return to the yard and build another.

The brief laid down by the new owners specified the construction of a bigger, more modern and faster version of what they currently have, while incorporating the qualities they love about Eclipse into a larger yacht.

The owner’s original Alloy Yacht, Eclipse, is 20 years old and has inspired a number of design features on the new yacht which will have the same style of stepped transom. The steps provide a new extension to the outdoor living area and provide a perfect spot for fishing or just watching the wake while underway.

Designed by Dubois Naval Architects and with an interior styling from the Alloy Yachts Interior Design team and the owners, the AY45 is currently scheduled for delivery in 2012.