President Paolo Vitelli has made the following statement:” I would like to thank Paolo Casani for his expertise and professional commitment in meeting the challenges of recent years. I am referring in particular to the launch and development of “Yachtique” (the Group division dedicated to boat owner services) as well as the major reorganisation of the Yachts Business Line. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Ferruccio Luppi will also act as CEO of the Azimut Benetti Group during his duties with Yachts Business Line.