Azimut-Benetti Group Initiate Organisational Restructure

One year ago, the group put a plan in place to form the three business lines, Yachts, Megayachts and Yachtique. Now, the Azimut-Benetti Group has taken another step forward in the organisational restructuring of its commercial and manufacturing operations by merging activity within the line.

As of December 1st, the Atlantis brand will be integrated more closely into the Yachts business line, relying fully on the sales structure and service network already in place.

The Yachts business line, grouping together all planing boats up to 30m, will continue to be lead by Paolo Casani, who will take on direct responsibility for the Atlantis brand in addition to the role of CEO of Azimut Yachts.

Mr Casani takes the place Luca Sburlati, who has now left the Azimut-Benetti Group after four years with the company as head of HR and a brief stint alongside him on the Atlantis brand.