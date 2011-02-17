Azimut-Benetti has presented a brand-new strategy in the wake of the profound changes the yachting industry has seen, triggered by events two years ago. The Group has announced their new advanced organisational solutions, a business model which put the client and his expectations at the centre of the process.

Consisting of Azimut Yachts, Benetti, Atlantis and Fraser Yachts, the Azimut-Benetti Group has introduced the new organisational structure, calling for company activities to be divided into three main lines of business. The three sectors of the business will include Yachts, which will control yachts up to 30m, Megayachts, controlling yachts over 30m, and Yachtique, which will offer strategic services for the owner.

This change has been introduced in order to bring about a further focus on client expectations, which reportedly began some time ago inside Azimut, starting with products divided into collections with very precise and specific features to gain a competitive advantage over other yacht builders.

The Yachts division, controlling boats up to 30m, will be managed by Paolo Casani, who began his career with Azimut-Benetti in 2008 by successfully directing the Yachtique Division dedicated to strategic services.

The Megayachts area will be headed by Vincenzo Poerio, long-time manager of the company and CEO of Benetti for the past 18 years. The main change in this division concerns the tailor-made aspect of the Azimut Grande Collection, the unique range of planning yachts over 30m which will now have wider possibilities for customisation – using the business model already laid down by Benetti.

While still maintaining the distinctive spirit of each of the Group’s brands, the new organisation gives full expression to the company’s desire to continue to keep its leading position in the superyacht market, as strengthened by its track record of financial stability and success in emerging markets around the world.