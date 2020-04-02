The group, which comprises of superyacht building mammoths Azimut Yachts and Benetti Yachts among other brands, will be donating kits of personal protective equipment to hospitals, municipalities, voluntary associations, police officers, port authorities and other local entities in the areas where it operates.

The regions where the initiative will be carried out include Piedmont, Liguria, Tuscany and Marche.

Italy, one of the worst-hit countries by the global pandemic, is an established epicentre of superyacht design and build. This latest initiative is just one testimony of Italy’s persistent national solidarity in time of crisis, in the superyacht industry and beyond.

Azimut Benetti released in a statement that it will be trying to procure the equipment, which it uses habitually in its own production processes, through its normal purchasing channels. A dedicated team has been allocated to procure, package and deliver the kits, with the help of co-worker volunteers.

The gesture has reaffirmed the strong commitment of Azimut Benetti to take an active role in the global fight against the spread of the virus.

“With this practical contribution,” said Group Chairman Paolo Vitelli, “We want to express our closeness with and gratitude to the local areas that have welcomed us and helped the Company to develop. Our ties with them today are stronger than they have ever been.”