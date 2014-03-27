Visitors to the show, which is being held at the Visun Royal Yacht Club in Sanya, can admire examples from the 10 to 25-metre Azimut Yachts collections, including the multiple award winning Azimut Atlantis 34, the Azimut Magellano 50, and models from the Flybridge collection.

The presentation of six of its models in Hainan is just part of the group’s wider strategy to build its profile within the as yet largely untapped Chinese yachting market. Thanks to new partnership agreements, Azimut-Benetti’s presence in China has already expanded to include the regions of Huanan and Hebei.

Additionally, last year the group launched the Dragon China Collection, featuring a yacht whose layout was specially designed to reflect Chinese boat owners’ tastes and how they enjoy spending time on the water.

Founded in the late 1960s, Azimut Yachts has grown to become one of the most renowned yacht builders in the world. In 1985 Azimut acquired historical Italian yacht builder Benetti.

The 2014 China Rendez-Vous runs until Sunday 30th March.