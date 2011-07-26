Part of the Azimut Grande collection, the Azimut Grande 105 is a planing yacht which - together with the stunning Benetti range – makes up the mega yacht division of Azimut-Benetti.



This beautiful Azimut Grande was launched in Miami, Florida and sailed over 1,000 nautical miles to reach its Caribbean destination of La Romana in the breath-taking Dominican Republic. During the yachts challenging crossing, the owner and captain were both reportedly impressed by the performance and navigational abilities.

Upon her arrival, her owner and a select group of guests witnessed the yacht’s christening and launch ceremony against the beautiful backdrop of the Dominican Republic. The party continued on board, giving the guests the opportunity to enjoy the spaces, layout and exquisite cherry finish décor which do full justice to the style that Caribbean yachting is known for.

The Azimut Grande 105 will remain in La Romana for a few more days before setting sail again for an inaugural cruise to the Virgin Islands.