According to the agreement, SIPG, the major player in port operation activities in China, officially become the Azimut Yachts dealer in the Shanghai region and Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

Located in the SIPG Marina based in the North Bund Area, the new dealership marks the latest development in Azimut’s investment in the Asian Market following the opening of Azimut Yachts Thailand, Azimut Yachts Indonesia and Azimut Yachts Hong Kong.

Marco Valle, Executive Vice President Sales Worldwide and Azimut Yachts China Chairman, said: “SIPG is the ideal partner to represent Azimut Yachts in a strategic Area of China as Shanghai has confirmed to be.

“Thanks to its financial strength and its nautical knowledge, SIPG will provide to the Chinese customers the passion and the luxury experience of the Italian Marine lifestyle of which Azimut Yachts is proud to be the worldwide ambassador.”

The official launch of the new dealership has been scheduled for mid-July 2015.