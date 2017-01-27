Doubling the market average for growth in the mid-range pleasure yachting sector, Azimut Benetti has shared a positive message to start the year.

With 2,594 metres of yacht produced and with a contributing factor of 50% toward the Group’s total turnover, the Azimut Yachts brand is on the rise and ready to continue the trend well across the new year.

In 2017, the brand will stun the market with the launch of six new yachts, joining the 26 models currently in production to create a range comprising a remarkable 32 different boats.

The novelties include the S7, the 27MT and the 35MT. The first units for these last two models have already been sold before the official presentation, with four unit of the 35 Metri and seven unit of the 27 Metri.

Giovanna Vitelli, Azimut|Benetti Group Vice President and Marco Valle, Managing Director Azimut Yachts, presented the official data regarding sells and orders, technical developments and future launches; reportedly placing the brand as the world's leading manufacturer of mid-range high-end yachts for the 17th consecutive year in terms of sheer numbers.