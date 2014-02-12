Billed as featuring “unmatchable style, liveability, and unparalleled comfort”, the 36-metre yacht is owner-customised down to the last detail and boasts a maximum speed of 39 knots.

Three MTU 2000 16V engines are coupled with three Rolls-Royce KaMeWa water jets, two lateral water jets, and a central booster jet for true thoroughbred performance:

Paolo Vitelli, chairman of the Azimut Benetti Group, said: “Azimut Grande represents a tangible response to the needs expressed by our boat owners: it is an appealing and distinctive line that doesn't cut corners in terms of comfort and flawless performance.

“Rigorous trials and tank testing have helped develop a high performance keel that can cruise with ease, even in rough seas. Adopting water jet transmissions has significantly limited vibrations and noise, maximising on board comfort for the boat owner and guests.”

The internal layout includes a 60 square metre main saloon whilst the glazing separates the living area from the cockpit to create a single space in direct contact with the sea. The living area also comes standard with a ten-person dining table and two sofas, and can be closed off and climate controlled.

Towards the bow, a small sitting room and two large sunpads allow for total relaxation, all the while ensuring the necessary privacy. Between the openable roof section over the saloon and cockpit, a flybridge creates an additional outdoor living area equipped with a steering station, Jacuzzi, and dinette sofa. At the stern, a swimming platform above the transmissions with stairs goes up to the cockpit.

The garage, among the largest in this category, can house a tender of up to 5.5 metres and two jet skis.

Founded in the late 1960s, Azimut Yachts has grown to become one of the most renowned yacht builders in the world. In 1985 Azimut acquired historical Italian yacht builder Benetti.