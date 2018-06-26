The yacht is considered to be experimental with her advanced hull platform, which combines carbon fibre with what the shipyard define as a D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull. It is an approach that has led to efficient fuel consumption at both slow cruising and higher running speeds.

"The D2P_Displacement to Planing design, with it's characteristic 'Wave-Piercing' bow, assures maximum efficiency and flexibility along with high-comfort navigation, whether in displacement or planing modes," says Azimut Yachts' press officer, Andrea Sculati. "This hull has been studied and optimised for a vast range of speeds, including high autonomy displacement trim at 10 to 12 knots, and high-speed cruising and maximum speed from 22 to 25 knots, here in semi-displacement trim."

Stefano Righini has penned a stylish exterior that sweeps towards the stern, obscuring the interior volume of the boat. The 32m yacht features a spacious stern beach club, a lateral garage that can house a five-metre tender and a three-metre Jetski.

The carefully executed interior by Achille Salvagni offers accommodation for 12 guests across five double cabins. The interiors reflect the spatial composition and fluidity seen on the Grande 27 and Grande 35, which were also designed by Salvagni. The interior flows seamlessly, from the walls that have been created to 'embrace and expand', to the harmonious feeling of the furnishings and polished dark surfaces.

The owner's cabin on the main deck is flooded with natural light from the full-height windows on both sides of the full-beam suite. The other four cabins are situated on the lower deck, with two doubles and two twins. While the propulsion system consists of two 1,640kW MTU engines that achieve a top speed of 26.5 knots.

"The Azimut Grande 32 Metri is avant-garde in every sense, not least because of the multiple unprecedented solutions that establish its right to a prominent position in the world of superyachts...", says Sculati.

Azimut has also unveiled a new 25-metre project, again with exteriors by Stefano Righini and interiors by Achille Salvagni. Like the Grande 32, the smaller Grande 25 has been built with Carbon-Tech and will make its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September of 2018.