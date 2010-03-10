"It is pronounced 'grande'," says Ugo Garassino, Deputy General Manager of Azimut Yachts. "This translates as 'big', 'great' or 'huge', but means much, much more."

"For once we're not talking about the flagship of a fleet, but rather a whole fleet of flagships," continues Garassino. “An exceptional portfolio of mega yachts, which by 2013 will have expanded to include four new models. Over the next few months, work on the Azimut 120 SL will be complete, while the 100ft Raised Pilot House, the 110ft Widebody, and last but not least the 126ft with two and a half decks will be launched in the next three years. These projects are destined to leave a lasting impression on yachting history. This is Grande."

The Azimut Grande’s design philosophy will incorporate a special design team to transform clients’ dreams into fully operational designs. The Personal Design team is happy to meet the owner anywhere in the world, to discuss their needs and wishes.

Philip Rinaldi, owner of 116ft Azimut 'Vivere' says: "A mega yacht not only represents your tastes, but is also, and most of all, a way to express yourself, to show who you have become over the course of your life. This is why I chose Azimut as a partner in building my latest mega yacht: I wanted the vessel to reflect my personality as far as possible; I wanted it to be perfect, a precise reconstruction of the image I had in mind: or even better...."

Azimut Grande is a new adventure in entrepreneurial, design and cultural terms. A grand adventure in ideas and investments, strengthened by Azimut’s position as international leader in mega yacht production.

"The fascination of authentic Italian craftsmanship, our customers' faith in our economic and financial stability, the opportunity to customise your own boat: these are the reasons why for the past 12 years Azimut has been the favourite shipyard for Megayacht construction among shipowners all over the world," says Paolo Vitelli, President of the Azimut Benetti Group.