After signing agreements with the ports of Monaco, Top Marques has launched a new Superboats section in conjunction with the opening of the show's eighth year.

The leading luxury super car show has a wealth of boats and cars on display and is offering visitors the unique opportunity to test drive them before buying.

The stunning Azimut 116 is the flagship superyacht of the boats on display and stands available for sale at the show. Measuring 35m, the Azimut 116 is a sleek example of the Italian yard’s expertise in yacht building. This yacht was designed by Stefano Righini, featuring sleek lines and a stylish exterior design alongside a luxurious interior aesthetic from Carlo Galeazzi.

Powered by dual 2434mhp MTU V16 2000 M93 engines, the Azimut 116 can reach an impressive top speed of 28 knots and still maintain comfort on board.

The Azimut 116 can also accommodate up to ten guests and stands as the perfect all-rounder vessel for summer cruising as well as offers extra space for 4-5 crew members; ensuring your every specification is fulfilled.

Top Marques Monaco has already launched six world supercars from Gambella, Codatronca, Keating Supercars, Tirrito, Identity Cars and Soleil Motors and will be running until the 17th of April at the Grimaldi Forum Centre de Congres.