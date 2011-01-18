Paolo Casani began a sterling career with the company in 2008 after 25 years of experience in the fashion and luxury goods sector. The Yachtique Division of Azimut-Benetti was successfully directed by Casani until he was appointed the new CEO of the Azimut Yachts Division.

Paolo Casani is set to take over many of the responsibilities carried by Gianni Cucco, the previous CEO of Azimut who holds ten-years of experience at the top of the company. Cucco was recently called back by Chairman Paolo Vitelli to temporarily direct Azimut Yachts and help select his successor from amongst the company’s internal resources. Azimut stated in the most recent release that having now completed his duties, Gianni Cucco will remain with the company to support the Azimut division and will continue to carry out some corporate activities.

The Azimut-Benetti Group has decided to split its activities into two main areas: boats up to 30m, headed by the new CEO of Azimut, Paolo Casani, with help from the head of the Atlantis Division, Luca Sburlati, and boats over 30m which will be directed by Vincenzo Poerio, a historic company manager who has worked as CEO of Benetti for 18 years, and will from now on also be responsible for the Grande Collection models branded Azimut Yachts.