In line with its worldwide philosophy, Azimut Benetti Group has announced the launch of Azimut Yachts Hong Kong in partnership with Mr. Thomas Woo.

The decision to invest in a local partner has been taken in order to reaffirm Azimut Yachts leadership in Asia. With the opening of Azimut Yachts Sales and Service Offices with a partner fully committed and focused on Azimut Yachts only, the Italian shipyard will provide all-around assistance from the purchase of a yacht to a dedicated after sales services.

Thomas Woo is a leading figure in the Hong Kong marine industry who has been established in the region for many years. His professional reputation has been built on local experience and exceptional level of personal customer service.

The new offices will be based in Aberdeen Harbour Hong and from their waterside location they will offer advice and assistance on Azimut Yachts, servicing, berthing, licensing and registration. In order to assure the best possible service, the team will be joint also by a dedicated Azimut Service Manager relocated from Italy to Hong Kong.

Thomas Woo: “Azimut Yachts is the number one yacht brand across Asia and I am thrilled by our new exclusive partnership. Azimut design and the stunning Italian styling lead the industry and the Azimut quality and features are the second to none.”

Marco Valle, Azimut Yachts Sales Director commented the new partnership: “ It’s our main goal to maintain the leadership in Far East built over the last 30 years. In order to achieve this, it was necessary a strategic change to enhance our local presence. In line with Azimut Yachts Thailand and Azimut Yachts Indonesia, we have managed to find the best local partner also in Hong Kong. Together we will provide our customers with top quality services and expertise.”