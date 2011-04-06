Azimut Yachts has confirmed itself as one of the leading yacht brands to have reached Asia during the Hainan Rendezvous 2011.

Drawing serious attention from the Asian market, particularly from Chinese clients, Azimut Yachts has sold an astounding number of yachts before and during the show - totalling eight yachts when counting the three sold on the run up to the event.

The most impressive contract signed by the Italian yacht builders was the sale of the Azimut Grande 120SL, finalised just this morning. This impressive, manoeuvrable gliding yacht is the flagship of the Azimut Yachts line and one of the largest boats placed on the dynamic Asian market.

Azimut Yachts maintains its reputation in Asia with a representative office of five official dealers, staying close to boat owners and meeting their desires and expectations through local and attentive client support.

With official reports yet to emerge from the event, the Hainan Rendezvous 2011 has already proven itself a success for Azimut Yachts and has illustrated the sheer enthusiasm the Asian market holds for the luxury yachting lifestyle.