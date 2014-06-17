Azimut Yachts already has one of the most extensive international dealer networks in the world, and it is getting even more so thanks to its prestigious new partner in Saudi Arabia, Samaco Marine belonging to the AlNahla Group. Run by the Sharbatly Family, the Group has been carefully promoting development in the region through direct interventions and international partnerships also in the nautical sector since 1930.

Samaco Marine started its Marine operations in Jeddah in the late 70’s. Over the year they have become a truly innovative business as luxury yachts distributors. Through its unprecedent industry contacts and knowledge, special attention to customer service and experienced brokers who work using extensive connections in marine community worldwide, Samaco Marine is now leader in the Saudi Arabia market.

The Group is no stranger to prestigious partnerships in the luxury sector: Ferrari, and Maserati are just a few of the most famous brands for which AlNahla is the exclusive dealer in the Region. Now, alongside Italian sports cars there will be elegant Italian Azimut yachts.

As usual, Azimut Yachts has carefully selected its local partner, ensuring they will provide the best sales and assistance services and meet the criteria of exclusivity and attention to the clientele that distinguish Azimut Yachts.

"Saudi Arabia is an interesting market with good growth prospects," affirms Enrico Chiaussa, Asia, Middle East & Africa sales manager. "We are certain of capitalising on these opportunities thanks to this partnership with a Group that boasts significant experience in distributing luxury cars and has been active in the boating business for some time now: it is an opportunity to give our brand enthusiasts new reasons for choosing our yachts, even if they are already well known and appreciated in the area."

Capt. Ossama Gad, Managing Director of Samaco Marine underlines, “With Azimut Yachts we certainly share the passion for quality products but even more the attention we both pay to our customers which translates into support services of the highest level. Highly skilled marine technicians and mobile workshops provide on-site assistance, round the clock. Azimut provides high quality with latest technology and high style Management professionalism. We together aim to take the luxury marine sector in the Kingdom to new levels of excellence.”