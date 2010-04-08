Azimut Yachts has proudly announced that it will be playing a leading role in yachting in Brazil, welcoming the growing demand head on. The Italian Shipyard has always maintained a high level of quality within their productions, having built such triumphs as the 36m Shalimar and the 31m Antonia II alongside a portfolio of truly impressive designs.

After working with a production partner in the Brazilian market for many years, Azimut Yachts has offered to introduce the high quality brand of their organisation to the country. This means that Azimut superyachts produced directly at the Azimut works will now be available overseas.

Paolo Vitelli, Chairman and Founder of the Azimut-Benetti Group, commented on the Company's decision: "All the research carried out shows that in Brazil there is an increasing demand for luxury Made in Italy products, from fashion to the automotive sector. We are confident that Brazilian ship owners will appreciate the value of a yacht produced directly by an Italian manufacturer. Our production sites are architectural and technological gems; fascinating places where dream boats come true. We would be delighted if our Brazilian customers from San Paolo, Rio or Fortaleza decided to come and visit us and get to know our values and company culture."



To ensure optimal distribution of its products in the South American country, Azimut Yachts has formed a new partnership with Yacht Brasil, as importer for the South American country.