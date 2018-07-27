Three models will be making their world debut at the summer show: Azimut S6, Azimut Grande 25 Metri and the Azimut Grande 32 Metri. Accompanying the three new models will be 15 more yachts from the renowned Azimut collections, Atlantis, Magellano, S, Flybridge and Grande. These will range from the smallest Azimut Atlantis 34, to the shipyard’s flagship, the new Azimut Grande 35 Metri, which, since its launch, has already sold 10 units and been awarded a remarkable 6 international prizes.

The defining features of the model are the big, airy, interior and exterior spaces. Outdoors, designer Stefano Righini provides guests not only with a big beach club in the stern, but also a Fly Deck offering a remarkable 70 sqm of space split into three distinct areas: a dining area, a central living space, and finally a relaxation area in the bow

The Grande collection from which the Grande 35 Metri presides is the most recent introduction to the Azimut collection, and with two new models, will prove to be a very successful line.

The first, the Azimut Grande 25 Metri, has a Carbon Tech superstructure and represents the perfect blend of charm and innovation. For the interiors, designer Achille Salvagni offers a non-conventional take on the living area by abandoning the typical distinction between sofa and dining area, and creating in their place one big space on the Main Deck, which can be transformed into a dining area when needed by raising a recessed table. Two propulsion solutions are available, one with a pair of 1,650 hp Man engines and the other with two 1,800 hp Man units, for a top speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots.

Marco Valle, Azimut Yachts CEO, says that he is very confident about the novelties: “Season after season, we enrich our offering with models that often anticipate unexpressed needs and unformed ideas. Owners increasingly express their desire to enjoy life on board in spaces that are less formal but never ordinary. We strive to create designs that express both elegance and comfort, to which we add innovation and advanced technology that are always a step ahead of the competition. This is the DNA that keeps our customers coming back to us”.