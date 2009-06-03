Specifically designed to support a primary yacht, the 60 metre shadow vessel will serve as storage and transport for equipment and other services necessary for allowing the primary yacht extended cruising capabilities, not to mention increased cruising comfort. The shadow vessel can carry additional fuel and provide accommodation for up to 22 extra crew members. Equipped with a helipad, tender storage, jet skis, quad bikes and shipping containers as well as additional cold storage and refrigeration units, this massive shadow vessel will maintain a top speed of 16 knots with a range of approximately 6,000nm.



The two 60 metre concepts are trans-ocean explorers with bold lines accentuating their traditional structure. Offering high-tech solution in tandem with careful functionality, these two superyachts are a lovely mixture of comfort and opulence. Each superyacht can accommodate 14 guests with a standard design including a helipad, sun deck with a fitness centre and Jacuzzi, guest elevator and enclosed storage in the aft garage for an arsenal of water toys.



The 42 metre tri-deck yacht is a unique design detsined to become a world class superyacht of note. Combining exquisite styling with cutting-edge design, this sleek beauty can accommodate 12 guests in her sumptuous cabins. Featuring an open-plan main salon wrapped with windows and aft doors that open onto the exterior decks, this 42 metre stunner boasts unimpeded views as well as an abundance of space and natural light. As a nod to the future, modern composites were used during construction to deliver strength while minimizing weight.

Azzura Yachts was founded by sailor and businessman Iain Murray AM, and is a brand of Azzura Marine. Recognized the world around for delivering distinctive motor and sail yacht to discerning clientele, Azzura Yachts is synonymous with quality construction, fine craftsmanship and superior service.

