The yacht has capacious interiors and its innovative layout makes it rise above its competitors. The generous full-beam owner’s suite forward to the weather deck enjoys plenty of light and a wonderful panorama thanks to long windows along the two main sides and an unusual private balcony.

The outside areas of Palladium make various configurations possible, including an exclusive sun area forward, with its own glass-fronted hydro-massage pool and comfortable sun loungers.

The outside dining area is on the fly bridge together with a large bar, while the cockpit is furnished with luxurious sofas and armchairs to create an open-air formal lounge.

Last but not least is the remarkable lighting design that lends this motor yacht its distinctive feel. The lighting effects studied for the exteriors of Palladium intend to amaze and highlight the majesty of this boat and also pick out its external details thanks to chiaroscuro effects generated by the spotlights.