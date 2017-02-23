Set to be named Lucky Me, the 46m Fast was sold to a Mediterranean owner and features powerful, aggressive lines, highlighted by a deep grey hull.

“We are particularly proud of this sale which comes from a professional effort of each single component of the Baglietto team," states Michele Gavino, Baglietto Managing Director, "and it repays Baglietto for the courageous decision to build a brand new project completely on speculation. A tough challenge in terms of financial and technological commitment, including a new hull with no competition on the market and a revised layout”.

“A challenge awarded by the market’s positive response during the latest boat show season,” continues Alessandro Diomedi, Sales Director, “and which find confirmation in the Owner choice not to make any change to the current layout”.

Lucky Me stands out for its streamlined bow and rakish lines expressing a strong personality, but can also boast an imposing stern with hawses, thereby maintaining the family feeling with previous Baglietto yachts.

The interiors, also pencilled by Francesco Paszkowski Design together with architect Margherita Casprini, feature impressive volumes, rarely found on planning yachts of this size available on the market.

The yacht, entirely built in aluminium, lives up to its name and can reach a maximum speed of 26 knots thanks to twin MTU 16V4000 M93L engines; one of the most important naval characteristics is the reduced draft of 2,10 m (less than 7 ft) and for this reason she can easily cruise in shallow waters.