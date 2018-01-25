Baglietto 54m Hull Project Revealed

Details remain shrouded in secrecy, with this covert project today's first look at the vessel which was sold in summer 2017 and looks to be another thriving member of the Baglietto portfolio.

The Baglietto project's details as we know it are an all aluminum will have a 10.40 m beam and 2.60 m draft with a transatlantic range of 4,500 mile. Cruising at a speed of 12 knot, she will be in the highest class of Lloyd’s Register of Shipping.

This displacement yacht will be built from an aluminium hull and superstructure to Lloyd’s Registry standards and launched in 2020.

The yacht intended for delivery in 2020, sports a sharp and striking silhouette that harmonises bodacious masculine lines with an elegant stature. With the designer yet to be named, her build alone sets her apart as an eagerly awaited vessel in fruition.

Aside from Baglietto's new 54m yacht, the shipyard is currently busy with 3 new motor yachts: a displacement 55m T-Line in steel and aluminum, a 43m Fast Line and a 48m T-Line sistership of MY Andiamo. Furthermore, the Baglietto range includes a 38m Fast yacht; a 41m, a 44m, a 50m and a 55m part of the more contemporary V-Line while a 43m and a 62m projects complete the traditional line (T-Line) in steel and aluminum.

As we eagerly await more information on the #10231 project, she sets the bar for another Baglietto ocean home that has the credible build of the professionals bringing an owners dream to life from the inside out.