The exterior lines of this new vessel – which has been developed on a new specifically-designed platform - have been penciled by Horacio Bozzo to reflect its owner’s sporty, elegant character, while the interiors will be in charge of the Italian-London design architect Achille Salvagni, who is world renowned-winning yacht designer.

“This new work order was received at the beginning of the new year, but is in fact the result of a very demanding, and yet extremely satisfying, 2017”, comments Baglietto’s CEO Michele Gavino. "Following the signature of a contract for a 54-metre yacht last summer, this is the second fully-custom project we have secured. To build these new yachts, we have developed two platforms capable of meeting the requirements and performance expected by our Clients, this bears witness, once more, to our shipyard’s will to keep pursuing technical innovation and developing our naval engineering capabilities”.

This new 40m exciting modern elegant yacht joins four vessels currently under construction at the La Spezia shipyard: a new 54m yacht, a 55m T-Line displacement vessel in steel and aluminum, a 43m Fast Line, and a new 48m T-Line boat, the twin of the latest vessel launched at the shipyard, Andiamo.

Baglietto’s Fast Line also includes a 38m project; the V-Line features a 41m, a 44m, a 50m and a 55m yacht; two 43m and 62m projects, in turn, complete the traditional (T-Line) range in steel and aluminum.