“The opening of our American headquarters represents another step for the Shareholders and the Management to confirm the presence in one of the most important yachting markets in the world,” comments Michele Gavino, Baglietto CEO.

"It is highly strategic for us and it aims to position and develop the Baglietto and CCN brands in the always growing the Americas market. Fort Lauderdale represents the ideal location to support the sales network in this area with a direct presence, as we have already done during 2016”

The Baglietto and CCN US boutique is going to be managed by Giulio Bertani, a high-skilled yachting expert, as Americas Sales Manager who will report to Alessandro Diomedi, Baglietto Sales Director.

Located in The Quay on 17th Street, one of the main yachting centers in the US, the offices will be also the headquarters of the brokerage house Richard Bertram Yachts.