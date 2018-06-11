The vessel boasts over 350sqm of living area with extensive deck space including a 140 square metre sundeck. With tenders and toys placed on the foredeck there is more room dedicated to the 47 square metre beach club making her a desirable prospect for water lovers.

Interior design has been completed by Baglietto's own team in a scheme composed of bronze and gold combined with precious stone and touches of Italian national walnut. Floor to ceiling windows provide excellent natural light and views on the main deck and the skylounge.

Accomodation is comprised of four guest cabins on the lower deck, in addition to the master suite on the main deck. Baglietto says the yacht is perfectly positioned to offer long cruises for family and friends.

In 2016 the La Spezia yard launched Lucky Me, a 46.3-metre yacht also designed by Francesco Paszkowski. This yacht can reach a top speed of 26 knots - an unusual feat for a yacht of her size. Lucky Me demonstrated the yard's capabilities in aluminum and opened up a new younger market eager for speed and extremely modern, sleek lines.

Speedier still is Ridoc, a 19.5 metre bullet that can reach up to 42 knots due to her deep V hull. The shipyard invested a large amount into research and development of Ridoc to ensure that, even at high speed, she would offer improved seakeeping and perfect maneuverability. The first in the MV Series, the yacht takes inspiration from the military craft of the First and Second World Wars which ensured the yard's future success.

The 48-metre, the newest member of the Baglietto family, is available for sale, and will premiere worldwide at the next Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Boat Show in September 2018.