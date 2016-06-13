Baglietto Fast 46 Takes to the Water for First Sea Trial
Italian yacht builder Baglietto has today given us an insight into the initial sea trials of the first 46m Fast superyacht before the final outfitting phases and, ultimately, her debut at the Cannes and Monaco Yacht Show this year.
Designed by Francesco Paszkowski, this evolution of Baglietto style reflects her capability, featuring a streamlined bow and rakish lines expressing an undeniable character. Nothing was sacrificed in the pursuit of speed, as the comfort levels on board come through both stability and style.
Fitting-out operations are now about to be completed across the interiors, which were also drawn by the Paszkowski studio with architect Margherita Casprini, offering incredibly spacious volumes for a planing vessel of this size.
The warm shades of rosewood alternate with the colder white lacquered ceiling and side panels, resulting in refined, contemporary, stylish interiors.
The traditional layout offers 4 en-suite guest cabins on the lower deck, and the master suite - featuring an office, a dressing room, and the bathroom - on the main deck. The upper deck is large enough to host a comfortable salon with lounge area, the captain’s cabin, and the helm station, while the crew quarters, on the lower deck, include 4 twin cabins plus a single cabin and the dinette.
The yacht, entirely built in aluminium, can reach a top speed of approximately 28 knots, and has now proven her capabilities on the water during her successful sea trial.