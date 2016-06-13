Designed by Francesco Paszkowski, this evolution of Baglietto style reflects her capability, featuring a streamlined bow and rakish lines expressing an undeniable character. Nothing was sacrificed in the pursuit of speed, as the comfort levels on board come through both stability and style.

Fitting-out operations are now about to be completed across the interiors, which were also drawn by the Paszkowski studio with architect Margherita Casprini, offering incredibly spacious volumes for a planing vessel of this size.



The warm shades of rosewood alternate with the colder white lacquered ceiling and side panels, resulting in refined, contemporary, stylish interiors.

The traditional layout offers 4 en-suite guest cabins on the lower deck, and the master suite - featuring an office, a dressing room, and the bathroom - on the main deck. The upper deck is large enough to host a comfortable salon with lounge area, the captain’s cabin, and the helm station, while the crew quarters, on the lower deck, include 4 twin cabins plus a single cabin and the dinette.

The yacht, entirely built in aluminium, can reach a top speed of approximately 28 knots, and has now proven her capabilities on the water during her successful sea trial.