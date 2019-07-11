The vessel, formerly known as hull no. 10225, is part of Baglietto’s T-Line production and the largest launch in recent history by the iconic Italian brand, who typically specialise in the 35-50 metre market.

Severin°s features design by the celebrated Francesco Paszkowski, and is in every way an Italian build, exemplified by sleek yet soft lines and comfortable, luxurious interiors – in collaboration with Margherita Casprini.

After 160 years of luxury superyacht-building history, Severin°s is Baglietto’s largest launch since it was acquired by the Gavio Group in 2012.

The launch event was commemorated with the appearance of a number of iconic historical Baglietto yachts, including the striking M/Y Nina J – a 2005 build designed by renowned architect Tomasso Spadolini. Also present was the happy Owner, who bought Severin°s in 2017, represented by the Edmiston brokerage team.

“The unveil of a new yacht is always an extraordinary moment in a shipyard’s life,” stated Michele Gavino, Baglietto CEO. “It is a special moment focused on the yacht; her owner, who I thank for the trust given to us; and all the people that made this dream a reality.”

Severin°s will accommodate up to 10 guests in her six cabins, with a master suite on her main deck and two additional guest cabins on the lower deck. Another guest cabin is located on her upper deck, which is fitted complete with an expansive socialising area and bar at aft. Severin°s luxurious facilities are topped off with a double-access Beach Club, measuring 55 square metres, and swimming pool and bar on her sun deck.

“This was a historic and emotional day,” Gavino added. “Not only did we welcome such a beautiful yacht, the biggest ever built by Baglietto in its recent history, but we also saw the history of the shipyard before our very eyes.”

The launch of Severin°s testifies to the yard’s ability to build iconic yet but increasingly bigger Baglietto yachts in what is an ever-evolving and competitive market.

We at Superyachts.com look forward to see whether Severin°s marks the beginning of a new modus operandi for the brand.