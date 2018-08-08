Read online now
Baglietto Launches Second 48m T-Line

By Catriona Cherrie

Italian shipyard Baglietto has launched a 47.6-metre superyacht known as Project 10228. It is the second model in its T-Line 48 series and was constructed at its shipyard in La Spezia, Italy. The displacement motoryacht is one of two sister ships to Andiamo, the original 48m T-Line unveiled at MYS 2017.

Baglietto worked alongside long-term collaborator and Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski on the exterior styling, while Baglietto’s in-house team delivered the interior. Paszkowski has created several large outdoor spaces including a 140-square-metre sundeck offering al fresco dining, sun loungers and an infinity pool. There is also an additional 47-square-metre beach club on the foredeck, which comes complete with a bar, gym and steam shower.

Baglietto Interior Design has collaborated extensively with Paszkowski to create a contemporary and light interior, with all rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, and an elegant and warm colour scheme of creams, golds and light browns.

Accommodation is available for up to ten guests across five luxury cabins – four staterooms on the lower deck and a master suite on the main deck. Baglietto says the yacht is perfectly positioned to offer long cruises for family and friends.

With a traditional steel hull and aluminium superstructure, power is delivered by a pair of 1,678kW Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines, achieving a top speed of 16 knots. With a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, Project 10228 is capable of a maximum range of 4,500nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots.

The 48m T-Line is available for sale and will premiere worldwide at the Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show in September 2018. 

