Having worked with the Francesco Paszkowski Design studio, this step forward for the brand’s signature aluminium planing yachts features ‘rakish’ lines and a streamlined bow to create a fast yacht with a distinctive personality.

The contemporary edge of her profile comes from trapeze-shaped windows in the hull, which alternate with rectangular ones arranged on two different levels, enhancing the slender shape of the aerodynamic superstructure and profile as a whole.

In the design phases, outdoor areas received a lot of attention as the goal was to create space for those on board to be in closer contact with the sea when both cruising and at anchor. The aft area of the upper deck acts as a huge open terrace overlooking the sea: featuring teak floors, it can be furnished with a large table and a spacious sunbathing area.

Fitting-out operations are now set to be completed across the interiors, which were also pencilled by Paszkowski alongside architect Margherita Casprini who created the incredibly spacious interiors for the designers to play with.

The warm shades of rosewood alternate with the colder white lacquered ceiling and side panels, resulting in very refined, contemporary, stylish interiors. The traditional layout offers 4 ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck, and the master suite – featuring an office, dressing room and bathroom – on the main deck.

The upper deck is large enough to host a comfortable salon with lounge area, the captain’s cabin, and the helm station, while the crew quarters, on the lower deck, include 4 twin cabins plus a single cabin and the dinette.

The Baglietto 46m Fast will be a worldwide premier at the next Cannes and Monaco Boat Shows.