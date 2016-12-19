The two sisterships (#10227 and #10228) feature a traditional T-Line bow and will be heading toward delivery in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Styled by Paszkowski Design, these two yachts represent the ongoing evolution of the Italian shipyard, drawing inspiration from the traditional style of the previous Baglietto fleet.

Individual design elements include ‘reversed’ glazing of the helm station, forward, which increases visibility from the bridge and a new, more modern garage aft forward which creates an enviable beach club.

Another important feature can be found in the spacious external areas, especially on the sun deck which offers 140 sqm (1506 sq.ft) fully devoted to conviviality and life in the open air: it includes swimming pool, dining area and sunbathing area.