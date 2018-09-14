Baglietto Sells Second 48m T-Line

The second T-Line features exterior design from the famed Francesco Paszkowski, who has drawn inspiration from the classical and traditional hull that is the trademark of Baglietto vessels. Paszkowski has created several large outdoor spaces including a 140-square-metre sundeck offering al fresco dining, sun loungers and an infinity pool.

Her interior was styled by the Baglietto Interior Design team and features a clean, crisp style with chestnut hues and a neutral colour palette. Accommodation is available for up to ten guests across five luxury cabins – four staterooms on the lower deck and a master suite on the main deck. Baglietto says the yacht is perfectly positioned to offer long cruises for family and friends.

“This sale is the results of heavy commercial effort on European and American markets we drove in the last months,” states Alessandro Diomedi, Baglietto’s Sales Director, “and it is a further demonstration of the good quality of the 48m displacement project, which has been developed on a very stable and efficient hull. This vessel perfectly combines ample inside volumes, great outdoor areas with an elegant but sporty line. This latest construction offers improved outdoor areas like the beach club, the perfect space for the owner to enjoy the sea with his family and friends, playing toys or spa on the water.”

Baglietto is currently building a third 48m T-Line which is available for sale and is scheduled for delivery in 2020. In addition to this Baglietto are currently juggling four new motoryacht builds; a displacement 55m T-Line in steel and aluminium to be delivered next year, a 43m Fast Line and two vessels of 40m and 54m with delivery 2020.