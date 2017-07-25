The Evolution of Andiamo

It wasn’t long ago I had the pleasure of stepping on board Andiamo, the latest delivery from Baglietto which was, at the time, undergoing an exciting outfitting phase. Now delivered, her sistership - Hull 10228 of the signature T Line - is under way and progressing rapidly as steel and aluminium begin to show clear signs of Francesco Paszkowski’s styling.

Measuring 48-metres, the below 500GRT space on board is deceptive of her length, offering around 350sqm of individual areas on board to customise and curate the perfect lifestyle at sea. The sun deck is a notable feature, built and designed for those looking to embrace the open air, offers an additional 140sqm; including swimming pool and dining area with additional room to soak in the sun.

Exterior areas also offer further dining al fresco, adding to the notion of a waning demand in formal interior cuisine, conversation area, gym and steamed bath. Her interiors, on the other hand, take the open space and cultivate an intimate sense of classic elegance, available for the world to see upon delivery in 2018.

The Latest Custom Project

News of the 48-metre progressing in the yard quickly followed the sale of a new aluminium 54-metre displacement yacht to an American Owner. Creating a platform especially for the project, this new vessel will feature a 10.40 beam, 2.60-metre draft and a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles.

“I am very proud of this new build," adds Michele Gavino, CEO of Baglietto. "It rewards the hard work the shipyard has been doing during the last year. We have made a great effort in research and development of a new product range and this special yacht, based on a brand new platform both in terms of engineering and styling, confirms we are following the right directions”.

Today, in addition to the exciting new 54m yacht, Baglietto is building 3 new yachts: a displacement 55m T-Line in steel and aluminum, a 43m Fast Line and, of course, the 48m T-Line sistership of Andiamo.