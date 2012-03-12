Since 1st February 2012 Diego Michele Deprati established himself as the new Managing Director of Baglietto shipyard; joined by Production Director, Angelo Giaccone. They will be in charge of the tough and challenging goal to restore the glorious past of the iconic Italian brand Baglietto.

Diego Michele Deprati can boast a notable curriculum vitae: born in 1963, a PhD in engineering, after covering power roles in the Italian Navy he worked for more than 20 years in the Mondo group covering many different important roles and in 2001 he was appointed as Managing Director (directly looking after the sales as well) of Mondo Marine shipyard. Together with Angelo Giaccone, a man who has been with him since the beginning, with a background in the world industry and more than 20 years of experience as Production Director.

The new challenge presented to the both of them has apparently been taken over with enthusiasm and passion. After so many years spent together and so many experiences shared, this well-established team will now base itself on three key terms: firmness, seriousness and capacity.

“I am very happy to start this new experience for such a prestigious brand like Baglietto," declares Deprati. "We are putting together a great team enthusiastic and very motivated with the shared goal of taking back in a very short time the historical brand of the “Seagull” in the hall of fame of the major pleasure yachting”.