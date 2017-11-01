Sold in conjunction with Cornelius Gerling of Edmiston, the 55-metre in question was styled by Francesco Paszkowski Design to enhance the traditional T-Line platform. Hull 10225 is now expected to enter the water in 2019, bringing with it soft, sleek lines that echo the classic Baglietto aesthetic.

“This 55-metre project is the third work order Baglietto has acquired over the last eight months,” explains Baglietto CEO Michele Gavino. “A time during which we have also delivered two new products (48m Andiamo and the first MV19 Ridoc) and presented two new projects that will complete our renovated range: a restyling of the 43m Fast and the brand-new 70m yacht by Mulder Design.”

“We are working with great commitment and equally great humbleness on our products, so as to to ensure increasingly high quality, as well as a continued focus on research & development. In this way we are able to offer our clients a varied and versatile range. Once again, having the opportunity to build the yacht on speculation has allowed us to offer the Owner faster delivery times”.

The only details available surround a six cabin layout, customised to suit the owner’s needs, and a giant beach club which continues the global owner focus on spending time by the water.

Besides this new 55-metre yacht, a 48-metre displacement craft (the twin sister of MY Andiamo and a 43-metre yacht in the Fast line) are currently under construction at the La Spezia shipyard.

Baglietto’s range also includes 38m, 43m, and 46m projects in its Fast Line; 41m, 44m, 50m, and 55m vessels in the more modern V-Line, while 2 projects - 43m and 62m – plus a brand-new 70m project completing the traditional steel and aluminium T-line.