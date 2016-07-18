The 46 FAST will join the recently delivered 54 metre displacement Baglietto motor yacht Unicorn at both the Cannes Yachting Festival (6th - 11th September) and the Monaco Yacht Show (28th September - 1st October).

46 FAST

Both vessels have been designed by Francesco Paszkowski, who took care of both exterior profiles and interiors, the latter in cooperation with architect Margherita Casprini.

When designing this new vessel, great care was devoted to maximising the outdoor areas, make the most of the open air and bring passengers closer to the water in comfort.

The new 46 metre FAST stands out for its streamlined bow and rakish lines expressing a strong personality, but can also boast an imposing stern with hawses, thereby maintaining the family feeling with previous Baglietto yachts.

Unicorn

The new 54 metre vessel Unicorn was built using Baglietto’s extensively tested platform for 53 metre yachts in steel and aluminium - which can boast the construction of some outstanding crafts like the Blue Scorpion, the Gitana, and the Baraka.

Its aesthetic features also act as a sneak peak for the restyling that will characterise the 43m, 48m, and 55m yachts currently being built at the shipyard, as well as the forthcoming 58m and 62m projects.

Click here to learn more about the 46 FAST superyacht after her recent launch and sea trials, or follow the hyperlinks for a deeper insight into Unicorn.