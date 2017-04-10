Baglietto Unveils 'Military-Inspired' Superyacht Project

While attending the Singapore Yacht Show, the Baglietto team unveiled a new displacement project which features rugged and modern exploration feel and strips it back to create a highly-enviable contemporary cruiser.

Huge space, both inside and outside, characterises life on board. The upper deck covers more than 280 sqm, with a 6-metre pool located on the bow. The project’s Beach club features an extended pool which becomes a distinctive feature in the design as a whole, while a gym and spa are provided aft with direct access to the sea thanks to a dedicated platform.

The interiors are wide and generous. The main deck offers a 90 sqm open living areas next to the 21sqm dining area that can become a private meeting room thanks to some gliding panels. The Owner suite includes a separate office and the terrace that can be open to enjoy the view.

A lift connects the 3 main decks while you can reach the under-lower deck from the crew quarters: here spacious cold rooms, storages and laundry are located for an easy life on board. On the upper deck at the back of the wheelhouse there is a huge cinema room which opens to the al fresco dining area which can seat up to 20 guests around the central table

A main feature of Baglietto yachts is the performance, racking up a top speed of 20 knots power with stability to match thanks to a marriage of 2 x Caterpillar 3512B HD DITA-SCAC and high-grade engineering.

What’s more, is that a hybrid version can be built given Baglietto’s intention to carry on its commitment to product innovation and new high-operative, flexible solutions.

This continued evolution of the Baglietto style carries on from the 46 FAST and Unicorn, bringing an exciting new project to the profile and a versatile, rugged model for future owners.