The five-day event displays an array of boats alongside water sports demonstrations and entertainment events. The 2010 show offers a new VIP superyacht enclosure for yachts ranging from 30 to 70m in length. Other highlights include luxury cars, submarines; a jet-ski and water sports display; a charity gala dinner and sea trials for potential purchasers.

Superyachts on display include the stunning 73m all aluminium Silver Zwei; the 47.5m Ellix Too, complete with media room, Jacuzzi and sun deck and the 67m Allure Shadow, currently for sale with IYC.

Organising company Knotika Holdings expects that the Dubai Boat Show will be even “bigger and better” than last year. A one day seminar is planned in conjunction with the boat show in order to discuss future plans for the development of the marine tourism industry in Bahrain. Silver Zwei representative Hisham Abushakra stated “we believe the Bahrain maritime industry is just at the beginning….”