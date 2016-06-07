Jan Hart, the previous owner of Claasen Jachtbouw, acquired Bloemsma Aluminium bouw and the Bloemsma van Breemen shipyard. As a result of his strategic advancements of each company, he recently sold Claasen Jachtbouw to Vitters Shipyard, and has now completed his goals with the sale of Jachtwerf Bloemsma to Balk Shipyard.

Daan Balk, seventh generation in line and owner of Balk Shipyard, has been familiar with Jachtwerf Bloemsma facilities for many years. Jachtwerf Bloemsma was in fact the basis for the Bloemsma Van Breemen success story. Flying Eagle, Griffioen and Valquest are just a few examples of the yachts that have been built over the years in the yard.

Jan Hart, Owner and Managing Director at Bloemsma Aluminium bouw, will keep his focus on aluminium construction while Daan Balk, Owner and Managing Director at Balk Shipyard, will keep his focus on refit and rebuilds.

The current projects at Balk Shipyard are Bravado, Gisele, Mystical, Valeria and a 50m Amels. This season, Balk also delivered Pioneer, Latitude and Lars. Jachtwerf Bloemsma is currently working on two refit projects, Mulligan and Copihue.