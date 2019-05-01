This 57m benefitted from a refit at the Balk yard in October of last year - an extensive overhaul that exemplifies the craftsmanship of the Netherlands-based builder.

The scale and scope of the renovation of this fantastic yacht, which was originally built by Amels, was testament to the owner’s love of their boat, and Balk Shipyard made sure to carry out the job to the most exacting standards.

A good refit maintains the charm of the original yacht, whilst also upgrading until it is in as premium condition as the day that she first left the shipyard. This has been more than achieved onboard Dancing Hare - her entire interior has been refreshed, technical installations updated and all equipment overhauled to the latest standards.

She has also undergone interior and on-deck enhancements. The owners expressed a wish to create a better atmosphere while sitting on the bridge deck - a wish that was addressed by the installation of glass panels around this area. Additionally, the sundeck has been lengthened by 4m, and the main deck has been reorganized into one sprawling space.

Daan Balk, CEO Balk Shipyard, had the following to say about this iconic 1986-launched boat: “I felt (and still feel) honoured and proud to show what Balk shipyard is capable of. To be selected and trusted to get her back in her finest shape possible and that we have succeeded.”

The fantastic and diverse refit projects that Balk Shipyard has completed over the years have made them one of the most trusted facilities in the industry - a claim substantiated by the magnificent M/Y Dancing Hare.