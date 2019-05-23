Kicking off the launches was S/Y Lurigna of the semi-custom Baltic 67 Performance Cruiser line. This stylish, maneuverable and speedy sailer is eminently family friendly, with a great light to moderate downwind sailing performance. Designed by Judel/Volijk & Co., the Baltic 67 is a highly versatile yacht offering multiple options within the same hull design.

Lurigna’s owner wanted her optimised for offshore racing, and plans to put her to the test at the 608-mile Rolex Fastnet Race this August. Therefore, this 20.52m features a closed transom, fixed keel and a single rudder, as well as luxuriously finished accommodations to boot.

Next to hit the water was the Baltic 112 Liara, who also has her eye firmed trained on competition. Despite being designed primarily as a family cruising yacht, she possesses the ability to sail long distances at speed, and her owner is planning to be at the America’s Cup in New Zealand in 2021. In a layout imagined by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, Liara features a removable solid bimini in the deck saloon and cockpit and touch button three-dimensional headsail sheeting.

The third and final launch during this extraordinary 10 days was the Baltic 142 Canova, on which Baltic Yachts worked closely with naval architects Farr Yacht Design and interior and exterior designer Lucio Micheletti to create a yacht of numerous innovations. She features a diesel electric propulsion and power generating system, and a world first in Canova’s sliding foil, designed to reduce heel, increase speed and reduce pitching. These features will allow Canova’s owner to take her on long distance passages all over the world.

The dedication, skill and experience of the Baltic shipyard workers has been praised by Baltic Yachts’ owner Professor Hans Georg Näder, who was in attendance during an event celebrating the launches: “These attributes lie at the heart of this achievement,” he commented, “This is one of the company’s greatest assets.”

Also among the 250 attendees was Henry Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, who had the following to say about the projects: “Thousands of hours of intense work has resulted in these three world class yachts we see before us today.”

Although it is almost unprecedented to launch three large yachts in such a short time period, an intense two and half year build schedule made such as feat possible. Next on the agenda: the build of the third largest yacht by volume the yard has ever built. Watch this space!