With naval architecture by judel/vrolijk, the Baltic 116 will have a deckhouse with a carbon-fibre bimini hard top for plenty of protection from the sun. The hull will be constructed from carbon composite, and will be fitted with a lifting keel. There will be emphasis on creating a quiet and comfortable boat, with noise and vibration reduction on the priority list.

The interior design for Baltic 116 Custom will come from Nauta Design and the clean lines and the teak combined with light coloured panels will create a classic yet timeless atmosphere. The layout includes 7 cabins, the owner’s spacious cabin with en-suite bathroom situated near the bow, three for the guests, one for the captain and two crew cabins.

Production will start in January 2013 with a scheduled delivery of October 2014.