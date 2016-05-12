Jon Bannenberg, a Royal Designer for Industry (RDI) and founder of the original studio, was universally considered the father of modern yacht design.

Over 30 years, Jon Bannenberg designed almost two hundred yacht projects, as well as working on aircraft interiors, car interiors, furniture design and hotels.



“Jon was a Royal Designer for Industry, appointed on the strength of his yacht design,” explains Bannenberg & Rowell Company Leader Dickie Bannenberg. “There was so much more to my father’s design ability than just yachts, and this scholarship recognises that by being open to anyone entering the School of Design. Many times, Jon would draw for his clients round the breakfast or dinner table, upside down if necessary, and this scholarship will look to encourage that increasingly rare skill by placing great weight on drawing ability”.



“Scholarships like the Jon Bannenberg Scholarship are life-changing,” adds Professor Dale Harrow, Dean of the RCA School of Design. “They enable the College to offer students, no matter their background or circumstance, the opportunity to undertake a postgraduate degree. Within the School of Design, we are very excited to have the generous support of Bannenberg & Rowell Design, and look forward to selecting the first recipient of the Scholarship with them.”

The scholarship is in remembrance of Jon Bannenberg, who founded the business and will cover two years’ tuition fees. It will be awarded to an exceptional student, chosen by Bannenberg & Rowell and a panel of judges.