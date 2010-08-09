Mr and Mrs. Heesen have appointed UK designers Bannenberg & Rowell for the task of creating a strikingly different style of interior design for their new 47m full displacement, ocean-going superyacht due for delivery in Spring 2012.

The owner’s have chosen the designers due to the richness and variety of materials typically used in this company’s interior designs, and that they are brought together to create an eclectic and pleasingly integrated atmosphere.

The new superyacht will hold an exterior design from Omega Architects with all the classic expert naval architecture from Heesen Yachts themselves. The design process for the vessel’s interior started in the guest accommodation on the lower deck, with its guiding inspiration coming from diverse sources, including 20th Century industrial Dutch design, optical geometric studies, and shapes inspired by industrial components such as formers and frames. These elements are said to come together to create a dynamic interior concept that, at the same time, is comfortable, approachable and inviting.

The general arrangement of the superyacht has positioned the owner’s suite on the upper deck in view of the fact that this area, due to being more remote from the lower deck cabins, will offer the owners more privacy when their numerous grandchildren are on board.

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure this ocean-going superyacht is capable of achieving a maximum speed of 15.5 knots with a range of 4,000nm through her two MTU 8V 4000 M70 diesel engines.

With the proven Heesen Yachts craftsmanship, alongside a contemporary Bannenberg & Rowell design, this superyacht will offer her owners a sturdy and luxurious cruise.